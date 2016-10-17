Traffic police most vulnerable to pollution

“We are very happy for the concern shown by our senior officers. At the same time, we are very satisfied with their initiative and hope that it continues”, said H Rajesh Singh a senior personnel of Traffic Control Police (TCP), Manipur Police.

H Rajesh Singh who has been serving in the department for over two decades now said that he wants the authority concerned to conduct such health related activities frequently given the job profile they have.

Over 300 TCP personnel were given free consultation and free medicine during the 2nd one day free medical camp for Traffic Personnel, Imphal West today at the TCP office Thangal bazar.

The medical camp was organised by the TCP Imphal West in collaboration with Directorate of Medical Health and Services, Manipur Chemist and Druggists Association, and HDFC Bank, Imphal.

Spelling out the objectives of the medical camp, additional SP, Traffic Police, Lalboi Haokip, Imphal West, informed that it was organised to show appreciation to the dutiful personnel of the Traffic police who are tirelessly discharging their duties against all odds.

“We don’t only give order. We are also concerned about the health of our personnel. That is why the medical camp is organised by the department. This is to show our appreciation to our hard working personnel”, said Lalboi Haokip.

TCP personnel are the most vulnerable lot exposed to ever growing pollution; the Additional SP said adding that the department will ensure that their welfare is not deprived of.

During the medical camp the over 300 personnel of TCP were given free consultation, free medicines by doctors of the health directorate.

Dr Ipsita of the Health Directorate said that the Traffic Police personnel given their prolonged exposure are more prone to catching allergy and infection that lead to respiratory diseases, hearing problems etc.

The TCP personnel needs to be given face mask, proper hydration to protect themselves from the onslaught of the weather and pollutions, said the Doctor adding recommended that a medical camp twice or thrice a year is must to constantly check their health.

H Sarat, a TCP personnel who joined the TCP four years from now, wished that such medical camp is organised twice or thrice a year.

Sharing his experiences, Sarat said that besides the weather the most frustrating part of his job is the ignorance of the people when it comes to following traffic rules.

He has been advised by the doctors to take proper medications before catching allergy which is one of the most prone and common symptom of being exposed to air pollution.

Source: Imphal Free Press