Tripura man held for torturing minor daughter, tying her with iron shackles

A man and his relatives were on Monday arrested over allegations of torturing his 13-year-old daughter in his house in Molla Para in the city.

Razia Begum, the victim, alleged that she was tortured by her father Jawhar Miah and their relatives. She said she had been tied up in the house with an iron chain for two days. However, she said she managed to break the chain and escape on Monday evening after which she informed her neighbours about the incident.

The neighbours contacted the police who arrested Jawhar and the other accused.

According to sources, the girl was ‘punished’ after she found out about her father’s secret affair with her paternal aunt. Jawhar’s wife had also earlier reportedly left him due to the extra-marital affair.

He, however, has countered these claims and said that he punished Razia for leaving the house often without informing him.

West Agartala Women police personnel are looking into the matter, said police.

This is not the first case of a father-daughter relationship gone wrong in the state. Last year, a father was jailed for trying to bury his nine-year-old daughter alive at Sonamura in Tripura’s Sepahijala District.

Abul Husain Husain reportedly did not want a girl child. He was caught trying to bury his second daughter by neighbours and arrested.

Source: Hindustan Times