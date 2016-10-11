Tulihal case charge hearing continues

Four of the five accused in the contraband drug seizure case including Okram Henry the nephew of Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh failed to appear before the Special Court Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (ND& PS) Lamphelpat today.

Charge consideration hearing of the drug seizure case is underway at ND&PS case wherein five accused Ranvir Tyagi, Rajneesh Kumar, Md Rajauddin, Sapam Agush and Okram Henry were charge sheeted by the CBI, Kolkata.

The seizure of a huge consignment of contraband drugs taken place at Imphal Airport by a team of the now disbanded Special Investigation Unit on January 11, 2013.

Only Md Rajauddin physically appeared before the court during today’s hearing.

The remaining accused in the case Okram Henry, Sapam Angus, Rajneesh Kumar and Ramveer Tyagi, had filed for dispensing from the attendance by their respective council.

This is the second time Okram Henry had missed his court appearance. Okram Henry, Ramveer Tyagi and Sapam Angus alias Nanano alias Naoba failed to appear before the court in the last hearing held on October 6.

In today’s hearing both the prosecution and defence counsels gave their submission under section 9 and section 25(A) of ND&PS act.

After hearing both the sides, the Judge fixed October 27 as the next date of hearing.

News Source: Imphal Free Press