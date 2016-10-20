UGC recommends amended 2012 CEI Act to MU

IMPHAL, Oct 19: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the MU authority to follow the reservation norms laid down by the Central Education Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Amendment Act 2012 for admission in the university.

UGC Secretary Prof (Dr) Jaspal S Sandhu who visited Manipur University for two days left Imphal today.

Speaking to media persons before leaving Imphal today, Prof Jaspal said that it has been brought to the notice of the UGC that the reservation policy of the Government of India in admission to Manipur University is being misquoted in certain quarters.

The UGC sent a letter to Registrars of all Central Universities including MU on June 3 this year.

The letter made it clear that universities may follow the reservation policy in admissions in all courses as per provisions contained in the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Act 2006 and as amended in 2012.

The High Court of Manipur passed a ruling on September 1 last year regarding reservation in admission in MU.

Neither UGC nor HRD Ministry nor MU Academic Council can modify the Act passed by the Parliament or the Court order.

As such, UGC would like to recommend the MU authority to follow the reservation norms laid down by the existing law, Prof Jaspal S Sandhu said.

A three-member team of UGC led by Prof Jaspal S Sandhu held meetings with MU authorities and other stake holders since yesterday.

Notably, ATSUM has called a 24 hour total shut down in all hill districts with effect from 1 am of October 20 which would be followed by a series of protest rallies.

ATSUM has been demanding that the CEI (Reservation in Admission) Amendment Act 2012 should be followed in MU.

Source: Sangai Express