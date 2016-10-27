Ukhrul attack on CM and team Act don’t only condemn : L Ibomcha

IMPHAL, Oct 26: Merely condemning the recent attack on Chief Minister O Ibobi by suspected NSCN-IM cadres during his visit to Ukhrul on October 24 will not bring any positive change to curb such unlawful acts in the future, Keishamthong AC MLA Laishom Ibomcha said in an

interaction with media persons at Keishamthong today.

MLA Ibomcha who is also the National secretary of Nationalist Congress Party said the actions of the suspected NSCN-IM cadres can be seen as a challenge to the integrity of Manipur.

The State Government should take prompt steps to press the Government of India to take action against the armed group, he said adding that in the past many Assembly sessions he had put forward steps to declare organizations associated with the militant group such as United Naga Council, Tangkhulb Naga Long etc as ‘unlawful organisations’.

“None of the MLAs showed any interest then”, he said.

There is still time for the State Government to take a decision and ask the Government of India to declare the organisations as ‘unlawful organisations’.

The Government of India has been claiming that the territory of Manipur will be left untouched, but the activities of NSCN-IM and its frontal organizations continue to challenge the same. Before the issue gets out of hand, the State Government should take a concrete stand in the larger interest of the people. Despite the differences, all political parties should work together to put an end to the heinous acts of the NSCN-IM and save the integrity of Manipur, Ibomcha added.

The statements made by Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang that were targeted to disintegrate the integrity of the State should have been well checked by the State Government, he said.

Both the Government of India and Manipur State Government should term the act of TR Zeliang as a criminal act. His earlier and recent statements on various occasions sowed the seeds of hatred and the attack is the fallout result of his comment, charged the MLA.

“On a personal level, I filed an FIR against the Chief Minister of Nagaland to the authorities concerned, but as of today there are no reports of any action taken against him,” Ibomcha said.

The recent incident has raised a serious question on whether the administration of the State Government reaches the far corners of all hill districts. Such activities from the NSCN-IM could bring far reaching consequences in all Assembly Constituencies under Ukhrul district like booth capturing and other illegal activities which could tarnish the beauty of democracy in the upcoming 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly election, added the MLA.

If needed, all political parties should convene an emergency Assembly session to discuss the issue before there is any damage to democracy in Manipur, Ibomcha said.

On the other hand, general secretary of Manipur State NCP Soram Iboyaima said failure to implement Constitutional rules, regulations and laws has led to such events.

The State Government and the Government of India should stop blaming one another and start taking responsibilities, he added.

Source: The Sangai Express