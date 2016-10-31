Union MoS (Home) refuses to comment on Ukhrul ambush

IMPHAL , Oct 30: Union Minister of State (Home) Kiren Rijiju has refused to comment on the recent Ukhrul ambush which targeted a Ministerial team led by Chief Minister Okram Ibobi.

Speaking to media persons after attending a public meeting at Kalapahar today, Kiren Rijiju maintained that he could not comment on the Ukhrul ambush until he receives an official report as the issue is a very sensitive one.

If NSCN-IM cadres are operating freely in Manipur, it is illegal. The State Government and the Central Government should take up necessary measures to check such illegal activities, he said.

Rijiju stated that the problem of NSCN-IM cadres operating freely in Manipur has been there since many years back.

“The State of Manipur is facing the same problem again. Nonetheless, the Union Government is committed to solving the issue in consultation with the State Government”, the Union MoS (Home) stated.

Maintenance of law and order is a State subject. However, the State’s law and order situation remains as volatile as before on account of failures on the part of the incumbent State Government, he observed.

Earlier speaking at the public meeting held at Kalaphar Junior High School, Kiren Rijiju stated that the State Government’s failures were reflected in the State’s underdevelopment and law and order situation.

Even if the Central Government invests huge amount of funds in Manipur, it would not be fruitful until and unless the State Government performs.

Commenting on the worn out condition of Imphal-Dimapur highway, Kiren Rijiju asserted that the State Government should maintain the highway.

The Central Government cannot interfere in the duties and responsibilities of State Governments.

People have multiple grievances against the Congress Government and if people elect BJP to power, Manipur would certainly see dramatic changes, he predicted.

Even though Congress party was in power at the Centre for many years, they never understood the grievances and aspirations of the people of North East region.

People of Manipur need to stand united and collectively against all divisive forces.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to bringing speedy development in the entire North East region, Kiren Rijiju appealed to the people of Manipur to give BJP a chance in the State.

BJP Manipur Pradesh president K Bhabananda, MLA Th Bishwajit, BJP State election management committee convenor Th Chaoba, co-convenor N Biren and BJP ST Morcha National vice-president Haokholet Kipgen were also present at the meeting.

K Bhabananda said that there are no States which is completely at peace but if the State Governments cannot handle the situation and resolve the major issues in time, there would be chaos and turmoil in those States, and that is exactly what is happening in Manipur.

Only BJP can rout Congress party in Manipur but the task cannot be accomplished without people’s cooperation. N Biren said that Kiren Rijiju’s visit to the State would further strengthen the party in Manipur. BJP would try its best to win people’s trust which the Congress has forsaken, he added.

Source: The Sangai Express