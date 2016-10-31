Vehicles vandalised during ATSUM’s blockade

IMPHAL, Oct 30: A number of vehicles were vandalised today at Keithelmanbi along Imphal-Dimapur highway by supporters of the economic blockade being imposed by ATSUM in

protest against the Manipur University’s decision regarding reservation in admission.

The economic blockade came into effect since last midnight.

Loaded trucks stranded at Mao Gate on account of the economic blockade were escorted up to Taphou by security forces. From Taphou, the trucks moved to Imphal without security escorts.

However, on reaching Keithelmanbi, many of the trucks were vandalised by blockade supporters who also snatched vehicle documents and keys.

The vandalism seriously impeded traffic flow along the highway.

The traffic congestion was aggravated as a motorcade of Union Minister of State (Home) Kiren Rijiju was travelling along the highway to attend a public meeting at Kalapahar.

After a gap of a few hours, Senapati police arrived at the scene and they gave back the snatched away keys and vehicle documents.

Subsequently normal traffic was restored along the highway.

Source: The Sangai Express