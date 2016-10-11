Works minister assures repairing of NH 37

The Works Minister Ksh Biren has assured Transporters and Driver’s Council, TDC that the repairing work on national highway 37 of Makru Bridge area will be taken up immediately.

Briefing media-persons TDC president H Ranjit said, a joint meeting with the representatives of TDC, commissioner of PWD of the government of Manipur and the minister Biren was held at the latter’s official chamber today morning.

It may be mentioned that a team of TDC members along with the officials of PWD had inspected the Makru area along the said highway.

Ranjit said during the meeting the minister has assured repair of the highway as the BRO officials had asked the department’s help in filling up the potholes along the road. The BRO has expressed its inability repair the highway in the present condition to the minister concerned, he added.

He pointed out that decision of repairing the highway has been taken in view of the pressure mounted by TDC and in the interest of the public though the highway is not under the jurisdiction of the state.

“In view of such development the TDC has also decided to help the government’s initiative of repairing the road. Stones for repairing the road will be transported by TDC trucks. In spite of our steering down agitation, we have gathered stones from Langjing Achouba area today”, he said.

Ranjit exuded confidence that the repairing work will be completed within two-three days. He also appealed to the transporters to give maximum cooperation to speed up the repair work.

He thanked the Rongmei Naga Youths Organisation for launching agitation demanding repairing of the national highway. He appealed the said organisation to extend their help in the repairing work.

News Source: Imphal Free Press