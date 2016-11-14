A Clarion Call to Develop a State Diversity Policy and Ensuring a Gender Just Society

Aizawl– Control Arms Foundation of India along with Manipur Women Gun Surcted successful interactive meeting on ” Working Towards Ensuring Mizoram State Diversity Policy and Ensuring a Gender Just Society on 14th November 2016 at Zarkawat, Aizawl, Mizoram.

Addressing the opening function as Chief Guest, Mr. PC Lalthanliana, Hon’ble Minister, Social Welfare Govt. of Mizoram, speaking at the event said that crimes against women in Mizoram has been increased and women are always been violated & many cases were being unreported. He emphasized that every people has the right to be treated equally. For the wellbeing of the society particularly for women folk, responsible authorities must do at the best level to ensure women safety and security issues.

Ms Binalakshmi Nepram, Founder, Manipur Women Gun Survivors Network, drew on her extensive experience and pointed out every 22 minutes a woman is raped. The situation of women is deteriorating. She emphasized that there is urgent need to develop a diversity policy in Mizoram and Many Mizo go out from the state to other parts of the country specially the capital New Delhi for Studies, jobs and preparation for Indian civil service. In the past years many mizo have been subjected to racial discrimination and sexual violenec.She mentioned about the 2010 Dhaula Kuan gang rape in which mizo girl was subjected to and killing of mizo girl called Juliet in Munirka, Delhi in 2014 are some of the tragic instances of racial violence against Mizo and other Northeast people in the country.

Further she highlighted that nearly 80 Percent of people from Northeast states of India living, working in capital felt that New Delhi is the most “unsafe place in terms of ethnic tolerance while 67 percent feel that they were victims of racial discrimination. Also the violence against Northeast People in the City, as per data provided by Union Home Ministry, in the past three years, crimes in which people from the northeastern states are victims have gone up by 27 percent. She stated that we must get to understand the concept of diversity collectively & we have to respect each other.

Prof. Lalneihzovi, Professor & Hon. Director, Women’s Studies Centre, Mizoram University, stated that holding such kind of meeting is really important at this time. She emphasized the need to network together with all groups and together for ensuring gender justice society. Women are depriving of their rights in spite of all the rights avail to them.

Mr LR Sailo, Press Secretary to Chief Minister, Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Aizawl, as Guests of Honor stated that Mizoram Government has done a lot, however, there are much more things need to be done for the welfare of the women group to ensure safety and security issues. Speaking at the event mentioned that it is the high time for action towards a diverse society.

Mr Joseph Lalchhuana, IPS, DIG, CID, Govt of Mizoram, highlighted that crime against women has been on the rise with 167 cases in 2011 to 258 in 2014 and 192 cases in 2015. Mizoram rape rate is above national rate by 5.10 % which is a serious concern. Mizoram recorded highest rate of rape at the rate of 1lakh female population. (Source NCRB).

A panel of esteemed guests, including Dr. R Lalnunmawii, Superintendent, Protective Home, Social Welfare Dept., Government of Mizoram, Dr. Thanpuii, Ex-Director, Regional Institute of Paramedical & Nursing & President, Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl, Tuikhuatlang, Aizawl, ,Dr. Jane R Ralte, Nodal Officer, MSTCS & President AMWF, Rev. Dr. Lalchungnunga, Chairman, Mizoram Board of School Education , Aizawl, Prof. T Vanlaltlani, Former President, ATTWI, Ms Liansangluri, Secretary, MHT and Sr. Maria Goretti Sangma, Superintendent, Peace Home, Mizoram.

