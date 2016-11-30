Around 30 trucks vandalised near Noney

IMPHAL, Nov 29 : Around 30 loaded trucks were vandalised by economic blockade supporters at Lukhambi, Tamenglong district along Imphal-Jiribam this afternoon. A mass rally was taken out around Noney demanding unconditional release of UNC president Gaidon Kamei and information secretary Sankhui Stephen. Soon after the rally wound up, economic blockade supporters stoned loaded trucks which were heading for Imphal.

Hundreds of loaded trucks including oil tankers and LPG bullet tankers were moving toward Imphal together with security escorts. The convoy found the highway blocked by a large group of people between Lukhambi and Noney.

Apart from pelting stones toward the convoy, the blockade supporters also managed to deflate wheels of some trucks. Around 30 trucks were damaged, said a source. Nonetheless, local leaders and women activists prevented the blockade supporters from torching any of the vehicles.

Security forces escorting the convoy and Tamenglong district police fired several rounds of tear gas shells and mock bombs. One woman identified as Thanguangliu Kamei (47) was injured in police action. They also fired some rounds of live bullets in the air in their efforts to control the situation. It is suspected that some drivers and helpers might have been injured in the ruckus.

Earlier, a mass rally was taken out upto Lukhambi from where the protesters marched upto Noney PS. This was followed by a public meeting at Noney. The meeting organised by Longmai (Noney) Area Civil Organisation resolved to support the UNC’s ongoing agitation.

It further resolved that Sadar Hills and Jiribam districts should not be created without consulting Naga people.

