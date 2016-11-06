Assam: Public Service Commission Chairman Arrested! NEWS Assam: Public Service Commission Chairman Arrested!

GUWAHATI: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Chairman Rakesh Paul was arrested on Friday following an interrogation of several along with substantial evidences of his misdeeds.

Paul was arrested on the charge of involvement in irregularities. The police also mentioned that some other panel members are likely to be summoned for questioning.

A police team from Dibrugarh district arrested Paul in the evening after grilling him for several hours at the 4th Assam Police Battalion headquarters in Kahilipara area of the city.

“A special team of Dibrugarh police was camping in Guwahati. Police on Friday grilled Paul for five hours and arrested him as we have got substantial evidence to prove his involvement in the irregularities,” said Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Gautam Borah.

“We are going to summon APSC member Samedur Rahman in the case,” said Borah.

Paul is likely to be presented in a court in Guwahati on Saturday.

A team of Dibrugarh police had been camping in Guwahati after the October 27 arrest of a Town and Country Planning Department engineer while accepting Rs 10 lakh. Accused Naba Kumar Patir was caught accepting the cash from a dentist, whom he allegedly promised a government job through the APSC.

One Mamud Hussain, Personal Security officer (PSO) of commission member Samedur Rahman, was subsequently arrested.

