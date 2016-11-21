Auditions for Miss Manipur 2016 held

Imphal, Nov 21 : After four years of ban, auditions/screening for Miss Manipur 2016 was conducted at Halley’s Models’ Grooming Studio at Lourembam leikai, Haobam Marak, Imphal on November 20, 2016.

Altogether 33 (thirty three) talented contestant girls from all districts of the state turned up for the audition for Miss Manipur 2016, said event manager Phairembam Sonia.

Sonia said that the event is basically to provide a platform for today’s youth as they have potential to in the field of modeling and designing. We are just providing a platform for them to show off their talents so that they could at least boost their capacity to a larger platform in this field of fashion and designing not only in the North East level but also in National Level, she added.

Sonia appealed to all concerned not to impose any kind of bandh or blockade on the day and sought for co-operation and support from society in conducting the event successfully.

Winner of Miss Manipur 2016 will walk on the ramp in the coming Intimate India Fashion Week, fashion event being held every year, to be held at Mumbai as show stopper of the event which is a big opportunity for them in their profession, she added.

Out of the 33 participants, 20 have been selected to take part in Miss Manipur 2016 contest on December 6 at Bhagyachandra Open Air Theatre (BOAT).

The 20 short listed contestants are Mutum Singthoi Chanu, Gurumayum Olivia, Phapha Gachui, Sagolshem Sanjana Devi, Urmila Sagolshem, Oinam Thoibisana Devi, Ts Selina Chantingla, Sushma Naosekpam, Tursia Ayekpam, Takhellambam Joymati, Rk Linthoisana, Marleen Devi Soubam, Lamneimoi Chongloi, Christina Thiumai, Keipila Lovety Maram, Sharina Naorem, Rosia naorem, Moirengthem Alka, Teresa Meinam and Jenny Nenghoithem Suantak.

During the audition leaders from women organisation and other CSO were also present. Richana Khumanthem, Mutum Megharaj and Memyo Ningomba screened the models as jury members.

Meanwhile, in the year 2012, Miss Manipur beauty pageant was banned by 17 women’s organisations of the state, accusing the organisers and participants of commercialising the event, making it “sex-oriented” and turning women into “commodities”.

Miss Manipur contest has always been plagued by controversies. After a gap of some years, the event returned in the year 2011 but got ban again the year 2012. Since then no Miss Manipur beauty pageant was held in the State.

The 17 women’s organisations took the decision to ban the contest after seeing photographs of the contestants during the screening, where most of the contestants allegedly wore revealing outfits.