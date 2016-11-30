Aussies lift Polo cup

Australia emerged champion of 10th Manipur Polo International, 2016 beating India (Manipur) by nine goals to six today at Imphal pologround.

In the closing ceremony, Governor Dr Najma A Heptulla attended as chief guest, Manipur Legislative Assembly speaker Th Lokeshwar as president while Social Welfare minister AK Mirabai Devi, Central Agricultural University vice chancellor Dr M Premjit Singh were attended as guests of honour respectively.

As part of the programme, band display by the Assam Rifles, display of Arambai, deadliest weapon of war was performed by the All Manipur Arambai Association Imphal Manipur, match of the original form of modern Polo, Sagol Pana Kangjei, release of a souvenir- 10th Manipur Polo International 2016, certificates of participation distribution to the participated teams ( teams of United States of America, Kenya, England, Australia, India (A), India (B), distribution of first to third Best Pony Awards, distribution of awards to the players of Sagol Kangjei and also release of a book called ‘Sagol Kangjei’ written by Dr L Sharatchandra, former secretary Manipur Horse Riding and Polo Association.

Manipur Polo International 2016, which is a part of the ongoing Sangai Festival is organised by the Manipur Horse Riding and Polo Association from the November 22nd, 2016.

Meanwhile, Manipur Horse Riding and Polo Association president S Buddhachandra Singh said that State Bank of India NE circle, Guwahati, chief general manager PVSLN Murty has given assured to provide one tractor with grass cutter to the Manipur Horse Riding and Polo Association.

Further, Life Insurance Corporation of India (EZO), Kolkata regional manager DP Bannerjee has also assured that LIC will sponsor maintenance of Manipuri Pony Breeding Farm run by the Association.

Lastly, LN Phukan general manager (T), Assam Oil Division, Indian Oil Corporation Limited has also given assurance to provide one riding lawn mower (auto suction) to the association for maintenance of the polo grounds.

Moreover, they all are the co-sponsored of present tournament and further assured that they will co-sponsor in the coming Manipur Polo International tournaments.

The MHRPA expressed gratitude to the Government of Manipur 57th MTN, DIV IGAR (S), NEC ONGC, Oil India Limited, NHPRC, Tea Board of India, Oriental Insurance Company, UBI and UCO bank for making the tournament a grand success.

