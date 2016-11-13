Blockade : Crime against humanity, says AMUCO

IMPHAL , Nov 12 : Taking strong exception to the indefinite economic blockade imposed by the UNC, the All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO) today said that the step taken up by the UNC has adversely affected the common people and not much the State Government against which it is agitating.

In a statement, AMUCO said that an agitation which adversely impacts on about 40 communities in pursuit of a demand from the Government is nothing less than a crime against humanity.

Appealing to the UNC to lift the economic blockade taking into consideration the plight of the common people, AMUCO said that it on the other hand does not endorse the counter blockade which has been imposed by some organisations.

The economic blockade and the counter blockade are both imposed along communal line and these measures are poisonous, said AMUCO.

Recalling that during wars, Nations used to impose economic blockades against their foes, AMUCO said that such measures made the people suffer much more than the actual battles and added that economic blockade is against international laws.

The Government of India also does not endorse economic blockade, said AMUCO and added that in 1982, the Supreme Court of India too had endorsed this particular international law.

Bandh and blockade is also against Article 19, 21 and 226 (1) of the Constitution of India and anyone can be penalised under the provisions of law, it added.

Under National Highway Act 1986, Section 8 (P) anyone imposing blockade on National Highways that connect two countries can also penalised, added AMUCO.

Stating that Centre and the State Government have turned a blind eye to the suffering of the people, AMUCO said that the State Government has never been known to resolve any issue on time.

The State Government did not hesitate to use hovercrafts to drive out militants from Loktak

lake, but when it comes to the suffering of the people, it is unable to do anything.

It would be in the fitness of things for the Government to seriously study ways on how to ease the suffering of the people, just as it is preparing for the next Assembly election, added AMUCO.

Source: The Sangai Express