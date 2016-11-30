Blockade is unconstitutional, MHA categorically states

IMPHAL, Nov 29: The Ministry of Home Affairs has categorically stated that the indefinite economic blockade being imposed on National Highways leading to Manipur is unconstitutional. In response to a letter sent by the Chief Secretary to the Union Home Secretary regarding the indefinite economic blockade, the Ministry of Home Affairs sent a letter to the State Government which categorically stated that the ongoing blockade was unconstitutional. It also assured that the Ministry of Home Affairs would provide additional Central paramilitary forces, if necessary, so as to ensure uninterrupted movement of vehicles on National Highways connected to Imphal, conveyed a source.

Meanwhile, a high level security meeting was held today with Chief Minister O Ibobi in the chair and the meeting discussed about escorting all stranded vehicles up to Imphal. The combined headquarters meeting which deliberated on the UNC’s economic blockade and ban on National projects was participated by high ranking officials of the army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF and Manipur Police.

They discussed about sending security convoys on the National Highways everyday and escort back loaded vehicles stranded at different place including Mao Gate.

Source: The Sangai Express