Cabinet nod on daily wage hike

The state cabinet has today decided to increase the daily wages of labourers working under 15 types of scheduled employments.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting convened this morning chaired by the Chief Minister at the CM’s secretariat cabinet hall.

According to government spokesperson M Okendro who is also the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj minister, the cabinet has decided to increase the daily wages adopted under the Minimum Wages Act, 1948.

The present adopted minimum wages for 15 scheduled employments in the state is Rs 122.10 for unskilled labour, Rs 129.97 for semi-skilled labour, Rs 132.60 for skilled labour which has been adopted since February 1, 2011.

The cabinet today approved to increase the minimum wages for unskilled labour to Rs 225, for semi skilled to Rs 248 and for skilled labour to Rs 273, according to the minister.

The 15 scheduled employments are agriculture, construction, construction of road and bridges, public motor transport, shops and establishments, dam construction and irrigation works, water supply, sanitation, drainage, wood, bamboo, cane furniture, etc.

The cabinet has also approved to make the post of IPR director as professional post. The post was earlier an IAS (senior scale) cadre post.

The cabinet has also approved to increase the staff strength of the Manipur State Power Company Limited by recruiting 132 junior system assistant and 21 watchmen cum cleaning assistant. The cabinet has also approved recruitment of 27 contractual staffs to strengthen the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj department.

