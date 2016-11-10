CAU to host 3-day long regional Agri-fair

The Central Agriculture University, Iroishemba will organise a 3-day Regional Agri Fair from November 10 till 13, which will be attended by Union minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Radha Mohan Singh as chief guest, according to vice chancellor CAU M Premjit Singh.

Speaking to media persons during a press conference, Premjit said the fair will be held under the theme “importance of organic farming and integrated farming System in second green revolution.”

The inaugural function will also be attended by Padma Bhusan Dr RB Singh who is also the CAU Imphal chancellor.

Premjit said CAU Iroishemba has become the biggest university in India with 13 colleges affiliated to it spread through the seven north eastern states of the country excluding Assam. The university’s main focus is on teaching, research and extended education, he observed.

During the fair, the Union minister will inaugurate an auditorium and PG Boys’ Hostel of the university and also launch one lakh fruit crop plantation under which five saplings will be distributed to 20,000 houses in the remote areas of the state, he said.

Altogether 54 exhibition stalls will be opened during the fair, which will also see competitions among innovative farmers for flowers, vegetable, fruits and a dog show, he said.

During the function, the CUR2 crop which can be harvested within a short duration of 100 days will also be released, he said.

A young scientist award carrying a cash award of Rs 1 lakh and a gold medal will also be given out, he said.

The vice chancellor said that the fair is expecting 2000 farmers including 70 farmers from outside the state.

The press conference was also attended by CAU Research director Shrinivas Murthy, Director of Instruction CAU Dr SS Nagara, Dean CAU Manipur L JoyKumar and sub-committee chairman Prof Indira.

