Central minister promises upgradation of RIMS

Union minister of state for Health and Family Welfare Faggan Singh Kulaste today promised upgradation of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences to be one of the best medical institutes in the country.

The MoS stated this before media persons while inspecting the hospital today. He inspected various departments of the institute including the casualty, OPD, administration, surgery wards, blood bank units, dental college and physiotherapy.

He said RIMS needs to provide maximum health care facilities to the people.

We always want to upgrade and add more facilities in the hospitals to improve the healthcare facilities, he said adding that after the inspection today we have observed that there is still much to be added or upgraded in the RIMS.

The centre’s focus is on promoting health sector in the rural areas, and we will work at our level best to achieve this, he said.

We will also discuss the installation of latest technologies in RIMS and will advise the hospital authorities on the same, he said adding that he has observed several areas for development in the hospital and will certainly advise the RIMS director to monitor the necessary steps to be taken up.

Later after meeting the protesting students of the RIMS Dental College, the MoS assured to fulfill all their demands for equal stipend with other post graduate students of RIMS stating that the demand was genuine.

He further advised the director Dental College to consider the students’ demand and report to the ministry. The protest ended following the assurance of the MoS to fulfill their demands.

Earlier in the day, the MoS also inaugurated the building of the multipurpose disciplinary research unit and viral research and diagnostic laboratory and a senior citizens’ counter at the general OPD, RIMS and PMR department RIMS.

Addressing the function, he said the centre has initiated actions to upgrade hospitals to super-speciality facilities in several parts of the country.

He said identification of medical colleges and hospitals under the MSSY scheme for upgradation and adding more infrastructure and facilities is also underway.

He said the RIMS director should understand that every department head can directly talk with the ministry on any matter.

We also have the monitoring group secretary, additional secretary and other officials to deal on all matters, he said.

He urged the staffs of the hospital to work together and build a friendly environment in the campus. We should work for the welfare of the poorer section of the people by controlling the subsidy rate on medicine, he said.

He continued that he should be able to witness some improvement in the present atmosphere of non-cooperation among the staff and authorities during his next visit.

He continued there should be no communication gap between the ministry and RIMS.

The function was also attended by RIMS director prof Ch Arun Kumar Singh.

