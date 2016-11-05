Centre plans new terminal at Imphal Airport

Union civil aviation minister Pusapati Ashok Ganapati Raju today announced a proposal for construction of a new terminal at Imphal Airport at an estimated project cost of Rs 450 crores.

The minister made the announcement while speaking at a BJP conference in connection to 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly election organised by the BJP Khurai Mandal at Ima Laikhurembi hall, Khurai Sajor Leikai.

He said, the centre has asked the state government to provide roads for starting construction of the new airport infrastructure.

Once the road is available construction would be started immediately and within three years. Imphal will get a new ter,minal.

As regards to more connectivity the state should explore the possibilities of commercial helicopter services with 7-8 hours utility program, he said.

Another X-ray machine would be installed at Imphal airport for speeding up cargo clearances, he added.

He further said that different airlines would be asked to explore their possibility of more routes and connecting flights from Imphal.

Speaking at the conference BJP state unit president Ksh Bhabananda Singh said the ongoing recruitment processes by the Ibobi Singh government would be reviewed once BJP government is installed.

“Punitive actions would be taken if any procedural lapses are found in the recruitment drive,” Bhabananda Singh said.

In the function, BJP general secretary (admn) Th Bishwajit MLA Thongju, Th Chaoba Convener state election management committee BJP, N Biren co-convener SEMC, aspiring candidates L Susildro (Yaima) Ng Ranbir president BJP Khurai Mandal were also present.

Source: Imphal Free Press