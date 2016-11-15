Children’s day observed at Churachandpur

The Churachandpur District Social Welfare Office observed the Universal Children’s Day at the Mercy Destitute Children’s Home located at Nehru Marg.

A painting competition was also organised for the boys of the home. There are altogether 32 boys in the home.

We have been observing the day every year as a mark of respect to the first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birthday which falls on November 14, said DSW Umarani.

Addressing the young boys, she said they should strive to be the best and excel in any field whether it is science, arts, sports etc.

She further assured all possible help from the department to the young boys.

Chairman of Mercy Destitute Children’s Home Vungzalian thanked the state government.

He said, it is very difficult to run a home, even more for his as the boys need constant care and attention since the boys come from different background and underprivileged families.

He said that he loves the children and constantly mingles with them. On the occasion, he also talked about the talent of the boys who also performed and amused all those present.

The painting competition was held in two categories: for Nursery to class V and class VI to class VIII.

Master H Thangzalian a class III student won the first prize in the first category and Hangminlal a class VI student won the first prize in the second category.

The prizes for the competition were sponsored by the DSW office. The boys were also presented with colour pencils, exercise books and other items.

The Mercy Destitute Children Home established in August 2013 has a capacity of 50 underprivileged boys and receives grant in aid from the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

The day was also observed in other places in the district. The Churachandpur District Legal Authority also distributed handkerchiefs to children homes.

While the Paite Literature Society also presented the children at the Mercy and ABC Children Homes some 35 blankets.

Source: Imphal Free Press