CM flags off Imphal leg of friendship car rally

Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh flagged off the India-Myanmar-Thailand (IMT) Friendship Car Rally from Hotel Classic Grande, Imphal this morning.

Wishing the participants of the rally a happy and safe journey, the Chief Minister expressed that such a car rally would definitely help in strengthening the relationship between India and the South East Asian countries.

He also said that this rally would give a wide range of experience while travelling from Delhi to Moreh via Imphal and then up to the final destination Bangkok (Thailand) through Myanmar.

He also thanked the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of DoNER and other Ministries of Government of India for supporting the rally.

It may be mentioned that the IMT Friendship Motor Car Rally is piloted by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Govt. of India with the active support from the Ministries of External Affairs/DoNER/Tourism/Petroleum & Natural Gas, Govt. of India.

The rally is organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Kolkata and Kalinga Motor Sports Club (KMSC), Odisha and was flagged off from New Delhi on November 13.

It will conclude at Bangkok on December 3 passing enroute through Myanmar covering a distance of 5722 kms. The rally team comprising of 76 members (62 Indians inclusive of two women, seven Myanmar nationals including a woman and seven Thai nationals including a one lady) reached Imphal yesterday.

The rally will be crossing Moreh this afternoon and then enroute to Bangkok will cross Tamu-Kale-Mandalay-Nay Pyi Taw-Yangon-Thaton-Mayawaddy (Myanmar)-Mae Sot (Thailand).

The rally is being organised with the objective to promote regional cooperation and connectivity, and fostering social and economic integration.

Business seminars, media conferences and cultural programmes are also going to be organised enroute the rally covering subjects of mutual interests of the three countries on connectivity, safe driving, cultural bonding, business potentials, regional integration and the like.

The team leader Praveen Chandra Bhanjdeo of Kalinga Motor Sports Club of Odisha who is also a sitting MLA of Odisha said that the Indian team members are from 14 states and representatives of media like DD Sports, the Week etc are also taking part. Three members from Manipur are also taking part in it.

Commerce and Industries minister Govindas Konthoujam, Transport minister Kh Ratankumar, DGP LM Khaute, commissioner (Transport) M Lakshmikumar etc. also attended the flag off function.

