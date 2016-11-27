CM O Ibobi flags off ambulances

IMPHAL, Nov 26 : Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh today flagged off 11 ambulances handed over to various Manipur State Heath Department Centres, PHCs and CHCs of Manipur by Power Grid under its Corporate Social Responsibility scheme at Kangla. Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam as well as several other dignitaries were also present at the programme. Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh appreciated Power Grid, a Navratna company, for its initiatives and express hope such the company will continue to undertake such initiatives for the welfare of the society.

Abhay Choudhury, Executive Director of Power Grid, North Eastern Region Transmission System (NERTS) stated that under the CSR scheme, various activities for the welfare of the society have been undertaken in the State and other initiatives are also under process. The ambulances which are fitted with basic life support for emergency services are Bolero jeeps and are meant for utilizing in different PHCs in the interior areas of the hills and some district hospitals.

Source: Sangai Express