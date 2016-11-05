Committee formed for conservation of Loktak Lake in Manipur

The team will review the implementation of various work carried out with financial assistance provided by the central and state governments for the conservation and management of the Lake.

The Environment Ministry has constituted a four-member committee for conservation of Loktak Lake in Manipur and also assess steps required to make it a UNESCO World Heritage site.

“The team will visit Loktak Lake from November 7-9 and hold discussions with the state government, its concerned agencies and other stakeholders. The consultations will also include people living in the vicinity of the lake,” an official statement said.

The team will review the implementation of various work carried out with financial assistance provided by the central and state governments so far for the conservation and management of the Lake. It will also suggest further interventions required for conserving the lake in a holistic manner.

“The committee will enumerate the steps required to be initiated for declaring Loktak Lake as a UNESCO World Heritage site,” the statement said.

The Ministry has asked the team to submit a report by November 15 this year.

The committee will also identify the steps and actions to be taken to increase the tourism potential of Loktak Lake, the statement said.

Source: Indian Express