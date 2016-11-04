Congress protests detention of Rahul Gandhi

IMPHAL | November 3

MPCC workers staged a sit in protest demonstration at front of Manipur congress Bhawan BT road against the detention of AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi by Delhi police and condemned the Modi government against the action.

The protest demonstrated was organized by Manipur Pradesh Mahila Congress committee, Manipur Pradesh Youth Congress Committee and National Students Union of India (NSUI) in which various congress leaders of MPCC were also present.

The sit-in-protest has display placards written “Modi government act is undemocratic act”, “shame Modi Government”, “step down”, “where has good days gone”, “Defense minister should resign on issue of one rank one pension”, “we stand for Rahul Gandhi”, “Narendra Modi Murdabat”, “long live congress”.

Speaking to the media person the president of Manipur Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee, Loitongbam Tilotama said that one post one pension is long issue and demand of Indian security forces. In this connection, a symbolic incident of one ex-servicemen Ram Kishan Grewal a former subedar in the army from Bamla committed suicide and Rahul Gandhi had visited Ram Manohar Hospital.

But Rahul was not allowed to enter hospital and detained for 70 minutes which violates democratic norms by Narendra Modi government.

Amir Huissen president Manipur Pradesh youth congress committee said that the act of not allowing Rahul to meet the suicide person is like Modi government is afraid to Rahul Gandhi.

Bankimchandra president ASUI yesterday attitude act toward an AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi is giving insult to congress party by BJP government. Is this the sign of good day for BJP government under Modi.

He said that after Narendra Modi come in power many farmers has committed suicide and many Indian Army are also committing suicide on the issue of one post one pension. On such situation comes in India we asked what is agenda behind the screen of Modi government.

Source: Imphal Free Press