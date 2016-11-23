Court orders arrest of errant SDC

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Imphal East sentenced an SDC to five days judicial custody for evading summons sent by it (CJM).

The SDC identified as N Suran Singh, is a witness in a land dispute case while he was the SDC of Heingang. He is currently posted as SDC Imphal West (central).

An order issued by the CJM dated November 19 said that the SDC is sentenced to simple imprisonment for a period of five days from the date of execution of the order.

He was charged under section 349 CrPC.

It said that the witness N Suran Singh has been abusing the due process of law by repeatedly failing to appear before the court on several dates of hearing despite being “bound by the Court” to give evidence.

The court observed that despite being an official witness and a summoned witness has been conducting himself in a manner of interested party with a malafide motive to avoid and refusing to produce the official records of the case as summoned by the court.

“This shows that the said witness is abusing the process of law and making a mockery of the criminal justice system with impunity”, it further asserted.

It is learnt that the SDC has been evading the summons since November 23, 2015.

Further the court also issued last notice to the witness N Suran Singh, to show cause as to why the proceeding under section 349 CrPC shall not be taken up against him.

But, as usual the SDC failed to comply to the notice of the court.

