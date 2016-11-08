Development is panacea for myriad Manipur problems: Gowda

Development is the only relief for all the issues being faced by the state including political issues, said Union minister of statistics and programme implementation D.V. Sadananda Gowda today.

Speaking at a press meet at Secretariat South Block here the minister said that the progress of the scheme – Support for Statistical Strengthening (SSS), MPLADA and status of the infrastructure projects being implemented in Manipur by the Central Sector public Enterprises, viz., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), Railways and Central Public Works Department (CPWD) was reviewed today with the authority concerns of the state.

The scheme, support for SSS is funded by the government of India.

Gowda said today that a National Policy on Official Statistics for creating systems, procedures and institutions consistent with the United Nations Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics will be formulated soon.

The ministry of statistics and programmme implementation is providing Rs. 20 crore to the state government for improving the statistical capacity and creating suitable infrastructure to strengthen the state statistical system, he said.

The ministry has already released Rs. 15 crore to the state and construction of an administrative block, directorate of economics and statistics headquarters at Imphal with training facilities, an auditorium and guest house has been completed.

The implementation status of members of parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS ) was also reviewed.

A sum of Rs. 32.50 crore has been released especially for three MPs of Manipur for the development work in the areas of national priorities with an emphasis on creation of durable community assets based on locally felt needs.

The government of India is duty bound to provide full support to the timely completion of the three ongoing central sector infrastructure projects.

The railway project which is targeting to complete in March 2020 will be completed three months in advance and dedicated to the people of Northeast, Sadananda Gowda added.

Deputy generals of the Union minister of statistics and programme implementation attended the press meet.

Earlier in the morning Gowda inaugurated a one-day state level awareness programme on Manipur State Strategic Statistical Plan at the state directorate of economics and statistics complex at Lamphelpat in Imphal. Speaking on the occasion, he said that our country is one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

Source: Imphal Free Press