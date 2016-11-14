Fashion world comes to Manipur through North East Fashion Designers Award

NEFDA is searching for upcoming fashion designers who could make an impact in the field of fashion and garment industry.

The North East Fashion Designers Award 2016 which is powered by North East India Fashion and Design Council and supported by Manipur Tourism Development Society was held at DM College Multi Purpose Hall, Imphal. Organisers of the North East Fashion Design Awards (NEFDA) 2016, BK Events and Entertainment accorded a warm welcome to well known fashion curator at IMG Reliance and organiser of the Lakme Fashion Week, Goutam Vazirani who will be the chief jury of the NEFDA grand finale.

“The event is a first of its kind in the North East and the organisers were grateful that such an internationally acclaimed personality of the fashion world as Vazirani had comed down to Manipur,” NEFDA event director ,Bhomechand Khaba said.

The organisers said they are trying to make it an annual event. NEFDA is searching for upcoming fashion designers who could make an impact in the field of fashion and garment industry, he said, adding that the competition also seeks to recognise those who excel and promote traditional attires of the region.

Altogether eight designers with eight female models took part in the completion, where a fashion parade of three rounds was held.

The event was the first of its kind in the North East. The NEFDA aim is to promote fashion designers of the north east so that they can make an impact in global fashion and garment industry.

Rameshwor Thokchom, bagged the Overall Winner of the North East Fashion Designers’ Award 2016 with a cash price of Rs 50,000 and a citation, and designers Karan Thokchom, Md. Alimuddin, and Bijen Elangbam also won the designers awards in different categories. The first runners up and second runners up were awarded Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 7,500 respectively.

Source: Indian Express