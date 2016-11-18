First ever Asian to be crowned Mr. Natural Olympia title

Dr. Ngangbam Shantikumar Meetei, the multi world champion, a citizen of Taiwan who hailed from Manipur has become the first ever natural bodybuilder to be crowned the “Mr. Natural Olympia” title by defeating the whole world in the recently concluded Nov. 10 – 13, 2016, the XlX(19th) Mr. Natural Olympia which was organized by the INBA PNBA(International Natural Bodybuilding Association, Professional Natural Bodybuilding Association) in Las Vegas, the USA.

More than 400 athletes from 50 countries from around the world came to compete in this pinnacle of natural bodybuilding and fitness championship in different categories and groups. Dr. Ngangbam Shantikumar Meetei competed in two categories as a Professional athlete. First, in Professional Open Men Classic physique where there is no weight, height, size or age limitation. In this category he got bronze medal. In the second category, Dr. Ngangbam Meetei competed in the Professional Masters 40 to 49 years of age. In this category, he got gold medal and crowned as the new Natural Olympia champion. Not only to be crowned as the new Champion, he became the first ever Asian from Asia to be honored with this highest title. Though, he is a lawful citizen of Taiwan, he represented both Manipur and Taiwan, raised the two flags of these two regions showing to the whole world. He deeply loves both his birth land, Manipur and adopted land, Taiwan. He was also honored the leadership award with a plate by INBA PNBA for expanding Natural Bodybuilding in Asia.