Governor, CM, Speaker send Ningol Chakkouba and Chavang Kut greetings

Respect women: Guv Heptulla’s message

Manipur governor Dr Najma Heptulla called for respect for women and refraining from committing crimes or atrocities against them.

“Let there be respect of Manipuri women and all women at large by not committing any crime or atrocities against them,” the governor said in her Ningol Chakkouba message.

Manipuris will celebrate Ningol Chakkouba, a festival of love all over the world tomorrow. Kut festival will also be celebrated tomorrow.

The governor sent her warm greetings of love and peace to all the Manipuri women in different parts of the world.

Wishing that this festival will bring the real meaning of love and bond of unity among all ethnic communities in Manipur the governor said “Let this festival herald an era of progress and prosperity in the region and promote unity, integrity and peaceful co-existence of all communities in the state.”

She said “this age old tradition of Manipur will reinforce the unique significance of primacy accorded to women in Manipuri society and encourage to all to strive for peace and prosperity in the state.”

The governor also sent Kut message to Kuki-Chin-Mizo brethren wishing a joyous and auspicious occasion of Kut festival.

Stating that the festival is a thanksgiving for bountiful harvest of not only Kuki-Mizo-Chin groups but of the entire state the governor said “this festival will certainly spread the message of peace, love, communal harmony, friendship and brotherhood amongst the different communities in the Northeast and especially in Manipur. Let this traditional festival spread the message of peaceful co-existence for a better Manipur.”

In his Ningol Chakkouba message the chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh said the festival symbolises the celebration of the unbreakable bond of love between brothers and sisters and the care and affection of the parents for their daughters.

He said though the festival is originally observed by the Meitei community, the celebration now extends to other communities and tribes in Manipur thereby reinforcing unity amidst diversity in the state.

“The festival promotes the feeling of peaceful co-existence and harmonious social life by reaffirming our faith in the traditional values of love and protection. Let us imbibe the ideals associated with this festival to foster the spirit of amity, harmony and goodwill in our lives,” the chief minister said.

Greeting the Kuki-Ching-Mizo brethren on the joyous occasion of Kut festival Ibobi Singh said “while extending my warmest greetings and best wishes to all on the occasion, I also hope and pray that the festival will spread the message of love, peace and brotherhood amongst all communities living in the state. On this auspicious occasion, let us join our hands together and work united to bring everlasting peace and prosperity in Manipur by resolving our differences and taking the path of non-violence.”

Lokeshwar

Manipur Assembly Speaker Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh also greeted the people of Manipur.

In his message the Speaker said Ningol Chakkouba, a grand feast specially arranged by each Manipuri family for their married daughters or sisters stands tall in paying grand respect to its womenfolk in the form of a deserving festival in our culture. In the world over women make homes. So goes a humble tribute for their roles in making homes.

“May on this grand day, womenfolk of the state be bestowed with unconditional love of their parents, brothers and sisters,” the Speaker said.

Sovakiran

The president of Manipur Peoples Party N. Sovakiran Singh greeted all the Manipuri women on the occasion of Ningol Chakkouba. He appealed to the people to preserve the true spirit and meaning of the festival.

Chaltonlien

Dr Chaltonlien Amo, chairman of Hill Areas Committee of Manipur Assembly extended Ningol Chakkopuba and Kut greetings.

“We are fortunate to have such a good culture like Ningol Chakkouba and Kut festival in our society. May the happy moments of Ningol Chakkouba and Kut festival bring a culture of love, peace, communal harmony, tranquillity and unity among the people of Manipur state in the valley and hills,” Chaltonlien said.

IGAR (SOUTH)

Major General VS Sreenivas, IGAR (South) and all Ranks of Assam Rifles has extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Manipur on the auspicious occasion of NINGOL CHAKKOUBA. IGAR (South) expresses hope that the festival will herald an era of progress and prosperity in the region and promote unity, integrity and peaceful coexistence of all communities in the state. The festival originally observed by the Meitei community, has now encompassed other communities residing in Manipur as well, a testimony to the increasing unity and integration in the state. This age – old tradition of Manipur will reinforce the unique significance and primacy accorded to Women in Manipuri society and encourages them to strive for peace and prosperity in the state.

The Major General further extended warm greetings and sincere goodwill to the people of Manipur on the auspicious occasion of ‘KUT Festival’. The festival will be celebrated in its true spirit and will reaffirm our resolve to strengthen peaceful co-existence among various ethnic groups in the age-old glorious tradition of the people of the state. Celebrated as a Thanksgiving to God for the bountiful Harvest, Kut Festival symbolizes compassion, gaiety and gratefulness. Setting aside the ethnic or religious barriers, the festival provides a good platform to every human being for sincere introspection of his own thoughts and values. IG Assam Rifles (South) conveys his message of peace, harmony, unity and understanding on this joyous occasion and wishes that the socio-cultural festival will bring joy, happiness and prosperity in the region by bringing people of all communities of Manipur together.

Source: Imphal Free Press