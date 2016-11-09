Green team visits Loktak

The team, constituted by the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change for conservation of the Loktak Lake and assess steps required to make it a UNESCO World Heritage site, visited the lake today.

The team comprising of Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change advisor Dr R Dalwani, DIG (WL) SP Vashishth, GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment and Sustainable Developmentin-charge Sikkim unit Dr HK Badhola and Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change deputy director (NRCD) was also accompanied by Loktak Development Authority project director L Bhagaton.

The team visited different locations of the lake and reviewed implementation of government sponsored works meant for conservation and management of the lake, and interacted with people living in the vicinity of the lake.

The officials also expressed the government’s desire to see the inhabitants of the lake benefit from the lake as well conservation of the lake to be successful.

During an interaction with the locals, the official committee was apprised about the effect of the cleaning of phumdis on the livelihood of the fisher-folks.

The locals said the people who are mostly fishers are evicted for the cleaning of the lake.

On their part, the official committee expressed the uniqueness of the lake and its cultural and historical connection with the state and its people.

They said they want to clean the phumdis, keep the lake and help conserve the biggest fresh water lake in the region.

They urged the locals to become a part of the project citing that a good conservation would be possible only by maintaining a harmonious relation with the people adding that tourism has the potential of generating huge revenue.

Bhagaton said he will take steps to boost the tourism potential and at the same time look for the welfare of the people.

The team is said to submit a report by November 15.

Source: Imphal Free Press