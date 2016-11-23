Heptulla seeks cooperation from Jap Ambassador to clean Loktak Lake Historical ties with State stressed

IMPHAL, Nov 22: Manipur Governor Dr Najma Heptulla today sought cooperation from Japanese Ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu to clean Loktak Lake using Japanese technology during a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here.

Kenji is currently in Imphal to witness the Sangai Festival, an annual tourism carnival, being held at Hapta Kangjeibung in Palace Compound. He attended the opening function of the gala event yesterday as the guest of honour.

According to a Raj Bhavan release, the Manipur Governor discussed various issues pertaining to the State during the meeting with Kenji.

It said Dr Najma sought cooperation to clean Loktak Lake using Japanese technology, developing eco-friendly tourism, commercial cultivation of orchids, developing cherry blossom gardens in Manipur and to increase sports and cultural exchanges between Japan and Manipur.

Loktak Lake has the world’s only floating National park, Keibul Lamjao. It is the largest freshwater lake in North East India and is famous for phumdis (floating biomass).

Keibul Lamjao National Park is the natural habitat of the endangered Sangai, a subspecies of the brow-antlered deer. The park is located in the southern parts of Loktak Lake in Bishnupur district, about 45 kms from here.

Dr Najma underlined that the Prime Minister’s Look East Policy and his recent visit to Tokyo has strengthened the ties between the two countries and people-to-people contact further cementing the historical relations of India and Japan, the release further said.

Kenji assured Dr Najma that possibilities to extend support to clean up Loktak Lake using Japanese technology will be explored, it said. The Japanese Ambassador to India also mentioned that his country is also looking forward to enhance cooperation with India specially with Manipur in various fields like education, sports, arts and culture.

He said Japan can arrange to send trainers to Manipur for the training of sportspersons and sportspersons from Manipur can also go to Japan to have training in various sports. Kenji invited the Manipur Governor to visit Tokyo during the Cherry Blossom Festival, the release added.

Source: Sangai Express