Ibobi non-committal on district creation

Manipur chief minister O Ibobi Singh has reportedly refused to reveal government’s clear cut stand on the declaration of Sadar Hills and Jiribam as full-fledged revenue districts of the state.

Representatives of JAC Sadar Hill, Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), United Committee Manipur (UCM), All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO) and Committee of Civil Society Kangleipak (CCSK) met with the state chief minister O Ibobi Singh late this evening.

After the meeting, the representatives told reporters at a press conference held at Kuki Inn, Imphal that the chief minister refused to make commitments on the Sadar Hills and Jiribam demand.

Spokesperson of the delegation and AMUCO president Ph Deban said that the delegation went to meet the chief minister to apprise him of the impact of economic blockade and counter blockade on Sadar Hills and Jiribam issue.

Deban said, the utterances and body language of the chief minister had indicated that the state government has no immediate plans to inaugurate the districts.

The government also had no concrete plan to deal with the UNC economic blockade.

Nehkhothang Kipgen convener JAC Sadar Hills said that Sadar Hills district demand is a demand since 1971.

UCM president Johnson Elangbam said that the CSOs which met today will continue to work together on other issues besides the Sadar Hill and Jiribam demand.

