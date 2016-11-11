Imphalites once more face fuel scarcity due to Highway economic blockade; black marketers sold Petrol @ Rs 200 per litre

by Ranbir Laishram

Imphal, Nov 10: With the on-going economic blockade along the two national highways of Manipur, Prices of petrol has shot through the roof in Imphal, Manipur due to scarcity of fuel at every oil depot of the capital.

Long queue of vehicles outside oil pumps were notice due to rationing of fuel which has led to many people spending hours, waiting for their turn.Petrol was being sold at the price of around 80 rupees to 100 rupees per litre in the black market when the news of economic blockade was published at print and electronic media. Unfortunately, petrol price have shoot up in just a blink of an eye starting from 150 rupees to 200 rupees per litre but the actual price in the state is 63 rupees per litre.“We get the petrol from petrol agencies with extra payment from the actual price and sold it in the black market with a rate triple time the actual price and the payment which they have made”, said Memtombi, 68year old women who sold petrol somewhere near oil depot in Imphal area in black market.

Memtombi said that in a day, if they are lucky enough, they use to sell around 80/90 litres and with less luck, around 30/40 litres but it is not an easy task selling petrol in this weather, as they also had to pay huge amount of money to police personnel so that they could reserve the spot of selling the petrol for the day.We do not want to sell the petrol at higher rate but with such situations, they have no any other options except to sell with triple the actual price.Many only inquired the rate and if the rate is high, they will pass to the other leaving harsh dialogue while others will accept the rate, she said.

“I will resume selling vegetables and stuff in the market once the economic blockade is call off”, Memtombi said when being ask, what will she do when the blockade is lifted. With the rice of the petrol price, it has hit a huge impact to the vehicle owners and business community.In the name of the economic blockade, many have been taking advantage for their own benefit.How long will the public be left to suffer when such situation hit the state.

In the past, people of the state has already faced huge impact of economic blockade but still no positive solution have not been arrange by the state government and concern department.

Still, many Local residents stand in long queues in front of the only-running petrol filling station to get their vehicles refueled while other petrol pumps remained closed with the sign of “PETROL NIL”. Could it be blamed to the political and civil unrest and lack of connectivity that have let the increase in prices of various commodities in Manipur including fuels?