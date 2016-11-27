International Tourism Mart 2016 concludes

The 5th International Tourism Mart, ITM hosted by Manipur during the prestigious Sangai Festival concluded with a Business to Business meeting held at City Convention Centre, Palace Gate here yesterday.

The event was attended by international delegates including tour operators from around 30 countries. A brainchild of the Ministry of Tourism, government of India, the ITM is aimed at highlighting the tourism potential of the north eastern states and West Bengal in both the domestic and international markets.

Addressing the programme, the Union Tourism Secretary Vinod Zutshi appreciated the state government’s idea of organizing the ITM during the state’s prestigious Sangai Festival, which is one of the premier tourism festivals in the northeast. He said that he had heard a lot about tourism potential of Imphal but now he has seen it and could perceive it. Asserting that the 5thh International Tourism Mart hosted by Manipur has been one of the best so far, the Union Tourism Secretary said this has set a high standard for the upcoming ITM’s.

As a part of the ITM, cultural troupes from all the eight north eastern states and West Bengal travelled to Manipur to put together a choreographed show hosted by the Ministry of Tourism and the same was performed at Bheigyachandra Open Air Theatre. It was a grand success with all the foreign delegates getting to sample a slice of Manipuri culture by joining in after the cultural performance for Thabal Chongba.

The foreign delegates will also be taking part in familiarization trips to all the north-eastern states to experience the beauty and diversity of the region. In Manipur the familiarization trips began today and will conclude on 29th November during which they will visit various places ranging from Govindajee Temple, Kangla Fort to Keibul Lamjoao etc. The objective of bringing the tourism fraternity together to leverage the potential was well showcased and well received by the visiting foreign and national delegates.

