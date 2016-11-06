Is this new Rs2,000 banknote from RBI? Twitterati seems to think so

Leaked photos or a hoax?

Twitter is abuzz with images of several bundles of pink-and-white notes posing as the new Rs 2,000 denomination that the Reserve Bank of India reportedly intends to release into circulation soon. According to an October report, RBI has already completed preparations for introducing this high-value note into the Indian market soon.

Though indianexpress.com could not independently verify if the photos doing the rounds on social media are, in fact, leaked photos of the actual notes or a hoax, Twitterati seems to be enthusiastically sharing the pictures on the micro-blogging site.

The news follows a The Hindu Businessline article, dated October 21, which said the notes have already been printed at the currency printing press in Mysuru and they were already being dispatched. Nevertheless, there has been no official diktat from either the government or RBI regarding the issuing of any such banknote denomination.

So far, the highest denomination of note printed by RBI has been the Rs 10,000 note way back in 1938 and then in 1954. Currently, the highest denomination under circulation is Rs 1,000. Though, there has been a demand from certain quarters that both Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations of banknotes be demonetised in order to prevent hoarding of black money.

For today, there seems to be much excitement in the World Wide Web regarding the possibility of a Rs 2,000 banknote coming soon. Check out some of the tweets:

