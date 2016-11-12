Javadekar promises world class highways

Human Resources Development minister Prakash Javadekar today said the Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari will visit the state next month to lay foundation stones for four laning of national highway 2 and 37.

Addressing a one-day political conference cum reception of new leaders of BJP Nambol mandal at Nambol Bazar today, he said the centre is planning to develop the two lifelines of the state to world class standard within the next two years considering the public’s grievances over the poor road connectivity in the state.

The union minister said during its 15 years long regime, the Congress in the state had only focused on how to embezzle the development funds meant for road development.

He said that the Imphal-Aizwal road is equally important as the two highways and they are planning to develop it also into a four-lane highway.

He also said the concerned union minister Anil Madhav Dave has directed his official in Delhi to thoroughly investigate the Loktak Lake scam with a committee. He said anyone found guilty will be punished according to the land of the law.

The NDA government has conducted two surgical strikes in recent times, he said referring to the Army’s surgical strike beyond the LOC and the recent ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

Demonetization of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes was taken up for the poor people of the country and will help bring a drastic change in development, he observed.

The impact has hit hard the Congress, he said adding that the ban has come at the right time in Manipur considering the early 2017 election.

The money the Ibobi government had collected were all in the form of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, however, in one day Prime Minister Narendra Modi made all their money useless, he said.

Prakash also reiterated an assurance made BJP national president Amit Shah that the territorial integrity of Manipur will not be affected at any cost.

He said BJP will not allow even a single inch of Manipur’s land to be affected by anyone.

He added his party will leave no stone unturned to bring development in the state and that a special package for both the hills and the valley will be announced soon.

During the function, the union minister also welcomed Thounaojam Basanta Singh, son of BJP Manipur election management committee convenor Th Chaoba.

Source: Imphal Free Press