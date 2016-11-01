Jiri-Tupul railway to be operational by 2018

The Minister of State for Railways, Rajen Gohain today inspected the under progress longest tunnel of the Jiribam-Tupul Railway project situated under Senapati district.

The Minister arrived today ataround 11 am and visited the tunnel construction site at Heibung foothills under Sadar Hills including the adit tunnel situation at Khoken village Senapati district.

The tunnel boring for the 11.55 km tunnel (tunnel no.12) started from Heibung foothills will end at Salam Village.

In order to complete the tunnel in time the NF railway will also execute tunnel boring work from other end (Salam village), said the NF officials.

Addressing to media persons at the Heibung, the total cost of the project (Jiri-Tupul and Tupul-Imphal a total of 110.625 km) 9,658 crore and so far 4927.465 crore spent.

Further revealing that another 1000 crore would be spent during the current year, Rajen Gohain said that 57.8 percent total project of Jiri-Tupul has been completed.

He said that the Ministry is targeting to make the Jiri-Tupul stretch operational by 2018.

The project sanctioned in 2004 saw significant progress during the last two years (2015-16), he asserted.

During the last 11 years (from 2004 to 2014) the progress of the project is recorded only 22 percent but during the last two years (2015-16) the progress is recorded as 33 percent and a total of 1500 crore have been spent.

The progress of Tupul-Imphal stretch could have made significant progress if the land acquisition process, which is a state matter, was settled early, the Minister contended adding that the required land was allegedly handed over to NF officials only two weeks back.

Responding to queries raised by the media with regards to the proposal of Imphal-Moreh railway project submitted by the Government, the Railway Minister said that preliminary survey has been conducted.

The execution of detail survey of the project will be put before the board, he said.

Rajen Gohain, further expressing the desire of BJP to dedicate any of the important structure of the project to Rani Gaidinliu, said that it would be materialise as per the wish of the people of Manipur.

Source: Imphal Free Press