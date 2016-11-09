KSO objects to Koutruk site

The Kuki Students’ Organisation Sadar Hills today reiterated its stand over the construction of National Sports University in the land offered by Koutruk, Senjam Khunou and Senjam Chirang Development Organisation at Koutruk strongly alleging that the land belongs to L Tangnaum village under the administrative jurisdiction of Sadar Hills.

Thangminlen Kipgen, president, KSO Sadar Hills said that the state government as well as the central government should not initiate any step to move forward with the construction of the National Sports University at the site offered by Koutruk, Senjam Khunou and Senjam Chirang Development Organisation under any circumstance.

He continued that the land offered for the construction of NSU belongs to L. Tangnaum village which is indisputably under Saitu-Gamphazol Sub-Division in Sadar Hills District Administration who regularly pays hill house tax from Saitu-Gamphazol block.

He also alleged that it is only with the intention of acquired the land of Sadar Hills under the administrative jurisdiction of Imphal West that the land of L. Tangnaum village has been repeatedly offered free of cost in the name of sports university.

He further said that the governments are very much aware of the guidelines that the National Sports University shall not be constructed at any disputed land while adding that any move on the part of the state and centre to construct the NSU in the land offered at Koutruk will be treated as discriminatory and will be opposed tooth and nail.

However, if the governments are seriously interested to construct the National Sports University in the hills district, we will offer the land required for the proposed varsity at any site whether it be near Trans Asian Highway or in the interior site within Sadar Hills where there are no disputes and no objection, Thangminlen Kipgen added.

He also said that the student body is not against the construction of NSU and any developmental works but it will not tolerate any move to acquire the land of Sadar Hills into some other districts in the name Sports University or any developmental works.

The student body also cautioned the alleged vested civil organizations who tireless efforts to acquired the land of Sadar Hills to immediately hold back devious intention for peaceful co-existence and understanding in the interest of all communities.

Source: Imphal Free Press