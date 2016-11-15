Manipur sports academy training future champs with poor backgrounds

Several sports persons from the north-east have put the remote region on the world map recently, and in an attempt to continue with this, a sports academy has been imparting training in Wushu and kick-boxing to youth despite their poor background

The youth of the country, especially from the northeast region, draw inspiration from internationally acclaimed sports achievers from the region like five-time World Amateur Boxing champion Mary Kom, former Indian Football captain Baichung Bhutia, recent gymnastic sensation Dipa Karmakar and many others.

And to help them achieve their dreams, the Nawang Sports Academy in Manipur is playing a crucial role.

Situated in the foothills of Pidonu and Langthabi hills range in Sekta village, the academy is shaping and moulding the lives of youngsters, especially those hailing from villages.

The academy has drawn more than 60 students from the underprivileged sections of society and is imparting Wushu and kick boxing training free of cost.

It is Nawang Ngangom, founder and coach of the Nawang Sports Academy, mission to divert the youth from the menace of drugs and channelise their energy in more productive and healthy activities.

“Our academy aims to divert the youths from the menace of drugs, and promote them in sports so as to bring laurels for the state and the country both in international and national arena. And, today some of my students have already signed a contract with an international arena in World Championship,” Nawang said.

The success of the academy can be measured from the fact that 80 students have won gold medals at various national and state level tournaments.

It has also produced 12 silver medallists and 15 bronze medalists.

Among the prodigies of the academy are Asian Games boxing gold medallist Dingko Singh and weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu.

Impressed with the skills of the students, nine of them have also been offered jobs by the Indian Army and other security agencies.

“Today, I would not be a part of the Indian Army had Nawang Sir not helped me. Setting up his sports academy in our locality, Sekta, has given us a lot of benefits and opportunities. Our parents couldn’t afford to send us to school, but this academy has shaped our lives by providing us free sports trainings and facilities,” said Phijam, a student from the academy, who has joined the Indian Army.

Source: Business Standards