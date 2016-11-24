MEELAL demands Meetei Mayek in new currency notes

With the Centre already releasing new Rs 2000 and Rs 500 notes again following the demonetisation of the old Rs 1000 and Rs 500 currency notes in the country, the Meetei Erol Eyek Loinasillon Apunba Manipur has today demanded the inclusion of the Meetei Mayek script in the new currency notes.

MEELAL president in charge Thokchom Babulchand Meetei made the demand during a press conference held at their head office today.

Babulchand said, “Due to the state government’s negligence to the constant demand to amend the Manipuri Official Language Act 1979, the Indian government has failed to include Meetei Mayek in the new currency notes.”

Asking the state government to amend the Act during the winter session 2016 he appealed to the CSOs and Meira Paibis in the state to render their support during the movement in this regard.”

He further reiterated MEELAL’s previous decree that all vehicles including two-wheelers and four-wheelers should have their regd numbers written in Meetei Mayek apart from the original numbers.

It may be mentioned that under the Manipuri official language Act clause 2 (f), Bengali script is the official script for the Manipuri language.

Source: Imphal Free Press