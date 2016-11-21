Moreh hospital in deplorable condition: Mate

BJP ST Morcha vice president and aspiring candidate for the 2017 state general election from Tengnoupal Assembly constituency Sokhopao Benjamin Mate said during the last 15 years of its rule, the congress government in the state had neglected development of infrastructure and the health sector.

Mate was speaking to mediapersons from Imphal who accompanied him and other BJP Moreh local committee members during an inspection of the 100 bedded Moreh hospital, on November 17.

Mate said the hospital is in a deplorable condition despite the state Health minister D Korungthang being the local MLA of Tengnoupal A/C.

He said even the approach road is in a bad condition.

The team after inspecting the hospital and some other development works in Moreh addressed the media at the Trade centre conference hall.

Mate said his team accompanied by representatives and leaders of the Tamil Sangam business community and various student and civil society organisations also heard the grievances of the people of Moreh which is an important centre of the assembly constituency.

Health sector is the most important sector in the area, he said, adding that the Moreh hospital has 18 medical officers.

It has an operation theatre, but it is presently not in working condition, he said and added there are still no specialists in the hospital.

The reason for this could be because there is no proper official quarter for the doctors in the hospital and they have to stay in either rented rooms or hotels during their stay in the hospital, he claimed.

Moreh alone has around 14,000 voters and is one of the most important area of Tengnoupal A/C he said.

Mate further said that the Moreh Masjid road is in a deplorable condition and a bridge connecting Moreh and Holenphai had collapsed in the recent flood.

However, till date there is no sign of the government repairing or reconstructing the bridge which was the only lifeline of Holenphai, he asserted.

He said it is time to remove the congress from state as well as from Moreh.

Source: Imphal Free Press