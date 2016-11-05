NEFIS TO START SIGNATURE CAMPAIGN IN VARIOUS CITIES AGAINST THE COMPULSORY IMPOSITION OF HINDI ON NORTH-EAST STUDENTS OF DU!

IROM SHARMILA SUPPORTS NEFIS’ INITIATIVE AGAINST THE DISCRIMINATORY ACT OF DELHI UNIVERSITY!

North-East Forum for International Solidarity (NEFIS) activists will be organizing Signature Campaigns in various cities across the country as part of its campaign against the Delhi University’s attempt to impose Hindi on students coming from different linguistic backgrounds. The campaign which would be organized in Delhi, Manipur, Assam and Chandigarh has also received support from Irom Sharmila.

It should be known that as per the notification issued by Delhi University on 23rd August 2016, it would become compulsory for every student who has not studied Hindi till class 8th to pass a paper, Compulsory Test in Hindi (CTH) in order to gain his/her undergraduate degree. Earlier, the students from North-Eastern states and foreign students were exempted from taking the test, but this has not been notified in the Resolution No. 10 of Academic Council of 19th July 2016, which was subsequently passed by the University.

NEFIS had earlier submitted a memorandum to the DU Vice-Chancellor demanding that exemption which was earlier given to the North-East students should continue and immediate steps should be taken to develop the infrastructure, adequate faculty and syllabus for the languages of linguistic marginal/minority groups hitherto not offered by the university. Signature Campaign thus would be to seek support from students from across different communities of North-East as well as students from other regions of India to stand against the attempts being made by Delhi University to linguistically discriminate against students coming from non-Hindi speaking backgrounds.

Chinglen Khumukcham,

Convenor,

North-East Forum for International Solidarity (NEFIS).

For details, Contact: 7838983871.