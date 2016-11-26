Neutralise economic blockade : HC to Govt

IMPHAL, Nov 25: A three-member Division Bench of the High Court of Manipur has passed an interim order today directing the Government to deploy adequate strength of State as well as Central security forces to ensure unhindered movement of goods carriers on National Highways connecting Manipur with other parts of the country.

Speaking to media persons at their office located inside the High Court complex of Mantripukhri, High Court Bar Association Manipur senior advisory member N Kumarjit said that a PIL filed by one RK Joysana was pending at the High Court for a prolonged period. A group of Advocates moved the PIL after taking into account the protracted economic blockade being imposed by the United Naga Council (UNC). Subsequently, the High Court took up the PIL and passed the order. A Division Bench comprising of Chief Justice Rakesh Ranjan Prasad, Justice N Kotishwar and Justice Kh Nobin passed the interim order directing the State Government to implement it without delay.

The order directed the Government to ensure uninterrupted movement of goods carriers by way of deploying adequate number of security forces and Central paramilitary forces, if necessary, along the National Highways. The High Court order further elaborated that there should be enough Road Opening Patrol (ROP) parties at different vulnerable points of the National Highways connecting Imphal to other parts of the country. It also mentioned that the State Government should submit a compliance report by December 2, Kumarjit conveyed.

Source: Sangai Express