Pengba, Ngaton, Khabak adorn fish fair

IMPHAL, Oct 31 : Fish fair cum fish crop competition, organised annually by the Department of Fisheries on the eve of Ningol Chakkouba, was held today at THAU Ground, Thangmeiband. The event was inaugurated by Fishery Minister Md Abdul Nasir.

Fish farmers from different parts of the State participated in the event where indigenous fish varieties including Pengba, Ngaton and Khabak were also displayed.

Three highest fish producing farmers will be awarded Rs 1,00,000, Rs 70,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively while other 25 selected farmers will also be awarded Rs 7000 each.

The highest indigenous fish producer will be also awarded Rs 20,000.

Minister Md Abdul Nasir stated that to achieve self-sufficiency in fish production in the State is a remarkable achievement of the Department. Moreover, to produce indigenous fishes like Pengba, Ngaton and Khabak sufficiently in the market is also an important achievement.

Altogether 85,000 tonnes of locally produced fish were exhibited this year apart from other species like Catla, Rohu, Mrigal, Common Carp, Grass Carp, Silver Carp, Pengba, Khabak and Ngaton.

Abdul Nasir further said that the fair is being organised in order to give recognition to fish farmers, encourage and award incentives to the farmers and also provide a market for the farmers to sell their produces without the involvement of middleman.

Vehicles utilized for transportation of fishes to the venue were provided by the Department free of cost.

The inaugural function was also attended by Secretary (IFCD & Fishery) T Gopen Meetei and Director of Department of Fisheries David K Shimray.

