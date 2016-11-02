Rashtriya Ekta Divas Rijiju rings out ‘unite’ call

IMPHAL, Oct 31: On the occasion of the Rashtriya Ekta Divas, Union Minister of State (Home) Kiren Rijiju has called upon all the people of the country to unite leaving aside all differences.

In commemoration of the day, a race christened ‘Run for Unity’ was organised by 9 Sector AR, Hqs IGAR (S).

Speaking at the occasion, Kiren Rijiju stated that there would be peace and unity in the country if every citizen endorses Sadar Vallabhai Patel’s ideology of unification.

Manipur was a princely kingdom before it was merged into the Indian Union. Many other princely States were also merged into the Indian Union after India achieved independence. Sadar Vallabhai Patel was the principal force behind this unification process, Rijiju asserted.

Manipur is a land of natural beauty. That is why, it is called the Jewel of India, he added.

Observation of Rashtriya Ekta Divas across the country testifies that all the people of the country, irrespective of their religious faiths, caste, creed, languages and place of residence, belong to one Nation, Kiren Rijiju stated.

Later he flagged off the race from Kangla which was participated by school students and Central paramilitary forces personnel.

Rashtriya Ekta Divas was also observed at the Nityaipat Chuthek office of BJP Manipur Pradesh with Union Minister of State, Environment, Forest and Climate Change (independent charge) Anil Madhav Dave as chief guest.

As a part of the commemorative function, mass rallies were taken out starting from three different points which ended together at the BJP office.

Speaking at the gathering, Anil Madhav Dave stated that observation of the birth anniversary Sadar Vallabhai Patel as Rashtriya Ekta Divas: Run for Unity is aimed at unifying the country.

He also recalled the immense contributions of Sadar Vallabhai Patel towards unification of numerous princely States to form a united, independent India.

Anil Madhav Dave then appealed to all the people to follow the footsteps of Sadar Vallabhai Patel.

MLA Th Bishwajit appealed to all the people to foster peace and harmony after shedding all parochial outlooks.

Former MLA M Bhorot said that the Ukhrul ambush which targeted a ministerial team led by Chief Minister Okram Ibobi was a stage-managed one.

Ibobi’s assertion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ought to condemn the attack was objectionable, Bhorot said.

It was a political gimmick aimed at securing sympathy vote for Congress party.

MLA Kh Joykishan and former MLA N Biren were also present at the function.

Source: The Sangai Express