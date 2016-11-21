Sangai Festival kicks off today Chin State CM and team arrive

IMPHAL, Nov 20: U Salai Lian Luai, Chief Minister of Myanmar’s Chin State arrived here today to take part in the Manipur Sangai Tourism Festival 2016 which is slated to kick off tomorrow.

On the other hand, Chief Minister O. Ibobi Singh, soon after arriving from New Delhi, inspected Sangai Festival venue at Hatta Kangjeibung today.

The Chief Minister also inspected various stalls set up under different Government Departments to ensure the festival kicks off successfully as planned.

Security has been also beefed up in and around Hatta Kangjeibung.

The delegation from Myanmar headed by the Chief Minister of Chin State also included seven Ministers and they were accorded a warm reception at Moreh Gate No 1 by Industries Minister K Govindas, Health Minister D Korungthang and Chandel DC Bobby Waikhom.

They reached Imphal in the evening.

Notably, Japan’s Ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu would also take part in the opening ceremony of this year’s edition of Manipur Sangai Tourism Festival.

Chief Minister O Ibobi would open the festival at 4.30 pm tomorrow at Hapta Kangjeibung where Governor Dr Najma Heptulla would be seated on the dais as chief guest.

Meanwhile, a 17-member business delegation from the neighbouring country arrived here at 6 pm by a Golden Myanmar flight.

