Sangai Youth Art challenge 2016 held

In the run-up to the Manipur Sangai Festival 2016, the Sangai Youth Art Challenge 2016 was successfully organized today from 9 am till 3 pm at TG Higher Secondary School, Imphal.

This youth event was organised by the Department of Tourism, Government of Manipur in association with Youth Street News.

More than 200 young students from various school of Manipur participated in the event.

The Sangai Youth Art Challenge 2016 is the 2nd Edition to the highly successful Sangai Youth Art Challenge 2015.

It is an artistic youth event wherein painting competition was held with the theme Promotion of Tourism and Conservation of Environment. The painting competition was held in three categories comprising students Group A (Class III-V), Group B (Class VI-VIII) and Group C (IX-X).

This youth event was organized to ignite the young minds so as to know their thoughts regarding tourism and conservation of environment.

Tourism secretary Ashok Kumar IAS, Principal of T.G. Higher Secondary School L Biren Singh, Managing Editor of Youth Street News Kangleinganba Maisnam, and Founder Editor of Youth Street News Mehnaz Nasreen graced the event as the Chief Guest, Guests of Honour and President respectively.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Guest Ashok Kumar lauded the initiative of Youth Street News.

He said, this is an opportunity to the young talents of the state, and I know there is a lot of talent.

He further added, “We are in full support of initiatives like this and we will carry forward this event on a better and larger scale.

