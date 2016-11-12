SCRUTINY FOR ELECTION MSAD 2016

Scrutiny for MSAD election 2016 was held today at JNU open air theatre.

List of candidates received for scrutiny on 11th November 2016 is as follows:

1. Bideshwori Huidrom for the post of President.

2. Khaidem Bikendra Singh and Bikramjit Singh for the post of Vice President.

3. Guneshor Khwairakpam, Khulakpam Sharif and Moirangjam Bigyananda Singh for the post of General Secretary.

4. Nongthombam Joshy for the post of Finance Secretary.

5. Babul Laishram and Wangkhem Dayananda for the post of Academic and Magazine secretary.

6. Yunus khan for the post of Games and Sports Secretary.

7. Khumanthem Jovinash for the post of Cultural Secretary.

The MSAD election committee has declared election for the following posts:

1. Vice President

2. General Secretary

3. Academic and Magazine Secretary

Candidates contesting for the post of Vice President are:

1. Bikramjit Singh- Ballot number 1.

2. Khaidem Bikendra Singh- Ballot number 2.

Candidates contesting for the post of General Secretary:

1. Khundrakpam Sharif -Ballot number 1.

2. Moirangjam Bigyananda -Ballot number 2.

3. Khwairakpam Guneshor -Ballot number 3.

Candidates contesting for the post of Academic and Magazine secretary:

1. Wangkhem Dayananda- Ballot number 1.

2. Babul Laishram- Ballot number 2.

The MSAD election 2016 will be conducted at four different polling stations:

1. Arts Faculty Open Air Theatre. (Contact EO Raj Moirangthem 7503039672)

2. CC park, Jamia ( Contact RO Azzimudin 7836854369)

3. JNU North-East Dhaba 24×7 ( Contact EO Wangam Thokchom 7838129422)

4. Delhi University South campus, Moti Bagh Ram Mandir. ( Contact R.K. Gunamani EC 9953877262)

Voting hours: 11 am to 3pm sharp.

Date of election: 13th November 2016.

NB: All the voters must carry their identity card of their respective institutes. Failing that will result in cancellation of voting right.

MSAD election committee will conduct free and fair election and appeal the students to follow election rules and regulations so as to ensure that the election is held peacefully.

Sd-

1) Bijurekha Samom (Chairperson) 9599522950

2) R.K Gunamani (Election Commissioner ) 9953877262

3) Thoudam Chittaranjan (CEO -DU) 9643156321

4) Wangam Thokchom (EO –JNU) 7838129422

5) Raj Moirangthem (EO – DU) 7503039672

6) Md. Rishad . EO- Jamia

7) Md. Azimuddin RO 7836854369