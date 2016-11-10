Sericulture cancels result for Inspector post

The result of the Sericulture Inspector post written test has been cancelled and the inclusion of a candidate who did not appear in the written test has been explained as a clerical mistake.

This was stated by the Principal Secretary of Sericulture L Lakher in the press conference held at the Old Secretariat office of Principal Secretary south block.

The next day the concerned minister has called a press meet and mentioned that appropriate action will be taken up against guilty persons. Lakher said, an inquiry was initiated last Monday and Tuesday and the mistake was detected.

One candidate identified as Bijyarani Salam whose roll number is 45 and marks obtained by her was wrongly entered as 48, said L Lakher.

Bijyarani was a general candidate who did not appear for written test and Roll number 48 was of Asem Shusila (OBC category) and 45 marks was eligible for her.

Secondly, two overaged candidates appeared in examination L Sumatibala Devi Roll number 26 and RK Anjan Singh roll number 36 was included among the selected candidates.

The two had filed a petition to the High Court for relaxation their age. There is an apprehension that the High Court may issue order in their favour and it may be possible that the court may direct the state department to consider their case after relaxation their ages. So they were allowed to sit in exam.

When officials checked the documents the mistake was found and accordingly informed the Sericulture minister who decided to cancel the examination.

Lakher said that the error was not intentional.

In the press conference B John Tlangtinkhuma Director Sericulture were also present.

Meanwhile the written examination for the post of Inspector (Seri) will be conducted afresh, new date and venue of the re examination will be fixed and intimated to all concerned.

Source: Imphal Free Press