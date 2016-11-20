Series of blast rocks Imphal 1 day ahead of Sangai Festival: 1 civilian dead and 2 CRPF jawans injured

Imphal, Nov 20: A scrap dealer from Bihar was killed on Sunday morning as a bomb planted in the middle of a road in Singjamei Chingamathak, Imphal city area exploded, the state police said.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.

Binod Ray, age 28 S/o Ram Kishor Ray r/o Bihar, was fatally hit when the powerful remote-controlled bomb exploded around 8 am.

“A powerful bomb is suspected to have been planted in the middle of the Trans-Asian Highway number 1 early morning. It was detonated by a remote control. The scrap dealer was sitting in his shop nearby when the blast occurred,” a police official at the spot said.

The state police are investigating the blast and have registered a case.

Two explosions in front of All India Radio in Palace compound, Imphal East are ,caused by grenades has also been reported . Two CRPF jawans has been reported to have injured in the blast.

Another blast in BT park area which is in the heart of Imphal town and a busy market place has also been reported( further news awaited)

News Source: IANS and staff reporter